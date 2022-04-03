AAP creates atmosphere via media, has nothing on ground, says Anurag Thakur as Kejriwal eyes Gujarat polls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the day the latter urged the people of poll-bound Gujarat to give his party a chance in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and said that they "create an atmosphere via the media" but have "nothing on the ground". Speaking to ANI during his visit to Chandigarh to attend an event at the Chandigarh University, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before, you've seen his condition. He couldn't win a seat in Uttar Pradesh, did you see his condition in Uttarakhand, Goa? Sometimes they create an atmosphere via media but have nothing on the ground."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Minister called him the "world's most loved leader" and said that the BJP gets votes "unilaterally" in his name wherever there are elections in the country. "At the end of the year, BJP will come again in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as well. Modi Ji is globally known as the world's most loved leader. Whenever there are elections in the country, BJP gets votes in the name of PM Modi unilaterally," he said.

Asked about the party's huge defeat in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections in which the BJP managed to win only two seats, Thakur said that the party would win the 2027 Assembly elections in the state. "We started the campaign very late in Punjab but our seats didn't reduce, our vote share has also increased. In 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab, we will come to power in the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad and urged the people of Gujarat on Saturday to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He further said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)