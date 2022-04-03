Left Menu

PM Imran Khan to remain in power for next 15 days: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan will remain in power for another 15 days, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday, hours after the former cricketer-turned-politician, in a controversial move, got the National Assembly dissolved.In a statement, the former security czar of the country said that he met Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI party, after he recommended dissolution of the lower house of Parliament and called for snap elections.Rasheed said that the next general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:52 IST
PM Imran Khan to remain in power for next 15 days: Sheikh Rasheed
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Imran Khan will remain in power for another 15 days, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday, hours after the former cricketer-turned-politician, in a controversial move, got the National Assembly dissolved.

In a statement, the former security czar of the country said that he met Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after he recommended dissolution of the lower house of Parliament and called for snap elections.

Rasheed said that the next general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines. He said that the Opposition should be happy that the electronic voting machines are not being used in the next general elections.

"I met the Prime Minister and I think Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister for 15 more days," said Rasheed, adding that he was constantly saying that elections were the right way forward amidst the political turmoil.

On Khan's advice, President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly. The Opposition parties, which had tabled a non-trust motion against Khan, have criticised the move as ''unconstitutional'' and have approached the Supreme Court.

The next election in Pakistan was due only in August 2023. An official notification dissolving the National Assembly has been issued. According to sources, elections will be held within 90 days, Geo News reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

