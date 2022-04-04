Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election- preliminary results
Serbia's incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, has secured 59.5% of votes in a presidential election, the State Election Commission said on Monday after counting 87.67% of ballots. The commission also said Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 43.4% of votes in a parliamentary election. Opposition presidential candidate Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general, garnered 17.5%, while his United for Victory alliance obtained 13.1%.
Opposition presidential candidate Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general, garnered 17.5%, while his United for Victory alliance obtained 13.1%. The Socialist Party of Serbia, a long-time SNS coalition partner, came third with 11.7%.
