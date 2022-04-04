Left Menu

UK's Truss to visit Poland, calling for tougher sanctions on Russia

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Poland on Monday to call for tougher sanctions on Russia, her office said, as major western countries work together to ramp up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin and end the conflict in Ukraine. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:39 IST
UK's Truss to visit Poland, calling for tougher sanctions on Russia
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Poland on Monday to call for tougher sanctions on Russia, her office said, as major western countries work together to ramp up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin and end the conflict in Ukraine.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine's hand in negotiations," Truss said. "Britain has helped lead the way with sanctions to cripple the Putin war machine. We will do more to ramp up the pressure on Russia and we will keep pushing others to do more."

Truss is due to meet Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Poland's capital Warsaw later today and her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday. Britain, a former European Union member, has coordinated with international allies to impose sanctions on key Russian industries and Moscow's wealthy elites with the aim of crippling its economy in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Truss will head to Brussels later this week for talks with G7 and NATO allies, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022