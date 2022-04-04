Sangeet Som Sena chief, 9 others booked for vandalising food cart

Ten people, including the state president of an outfit linked to former BJP MLA Sangeet Som, were booked for allegedly vandalising a biryani cart in this district, police said on Monday.

According to police, Sajid, a biryani cart owner, alleged that his cart on Sardhana-Binauli road was vandalised and robbed by 10 people including Sangeet Som Sena state president Sachin Khatik on Saturday.

Sangeet Som, the leader of Sangeet Som Sena, confirmed that Sachin Khatik was the state president of the outfit, they said.

''When meat cart was put on Navratri, police might not have done their job properly. So, our people may have got the cart removed,'' the MLA told PTI.

Sardhana Station House Officer (SHO) Lakshman Verma said an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including Khatik, and the probe is on.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the SHO said.

Sangeet Som was BJP MLA from Sardhana from 2012 to 2022. He lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Atul Pradhan in the recent assembly elections.

He was accused of playing a role in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

