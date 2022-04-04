Politicians in Kashmir condemn killing of CRPF jawan in militant attack
Prayers for the swift recovery of the one injured, the National Conference tweeted.Party vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the jawans killing.I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty.
The killing of a CRPF personnel in a militant attack here on Monday evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
One CRPF jawan was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire on them in the Maisuma area of the city.
''Unreservedly condemn the cowardly attack in Maisuma, Srinagar earlier in the day, in which one CRPF personnel lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of the one injured,'' the National Conference tweeted.
Party vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the jawan’s killing.
“I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery,'' he said.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, ''Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured.'' JK Pradesh Congress Committee and the Apni Party also condemned the killing of the CRPF personnel.
