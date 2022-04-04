Left Menu

Lok Sabha takes up bill to replace Identification of Prisoners Act

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved for passage in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to make the investigation of crime more efficient and increase the conviction rate.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:53 IST
Lok Sabha takes up bill to replace Identification of Prisoners Act
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved for passage in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to make the investigation of crime more efficient and increase the conviction rate. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

In his initial remarks, the Home Minister sought to allay the apprehension of opposition members about the bill including the right to privacy. Several opposition members demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee. The bill provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

It seeks to define ''measurements'' to include finger-impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis. The bill seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau of India to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

The bill also seeks to empower a Magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empower police or prison officer to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022