Chhattisgarh to plan rehabilitation of tribals who migrated during Salwa Judum movement: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said his government will chalk out an action plan to rehabilitate those people who migrated to neighbouring states during the Salwa Judum movement around 15 years ago.

A delegation of such displaced people from the state, who are currently living in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, met Baghel on Monday at his official residence seeking proper rehabilitation, an official said.

''During discussion, Baghel said those who migrated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh after being displaced from Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada (Bastar region) during the Salwa Judum movement, will be wholeheartedly welcomed by his government, if they are willing to come back,'' an official statement said.

The state government will chalk out an action plan to create a conducive environment for their rehabilitation, and they will be provided all basic facilities, including ration cards, school, employment, along with land, the release added. State Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma, who hails from Sukma, and senior officials were also present during this meeting.

Salwa Judum, an anti-Naxal operation powered by vigilante groups, was kicked off in 2005-06 in Bastar during then BJP government, before it was disbanded in 2011 by the Supreme Court over allegations of human right violations.

The violence rising from the movement forced several tribals to flee and settle in neighbouring states, while many shifted to government-aided relief camps in Bastar.

Shubhranshu Choudhary, convener of New Peace Process, an initiative for peace in Naxal-hit Bastar region, who accompanied the displaced tribals here, said the Union government should initiate a conversation with the concerned states to discuss a wider rehabilitation plan.

''Announcing (initiative for) rehabilitation by Chhattisgarh is a very good sign but not everyone will be keen to shift next to police camps. The Centre must initiate a conversation with concerned states to discuss wider rehabilitation plans,” he said.

The Salwa Judum movement resulted in the mass displacement of an estimated 55,000 tribals from 644 villages of Bastar region to neighbouring states, particularly erstwhile Andhra Pardesh, Chaudhary said.

''The situation of the displaced tribals has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have carried out plantation on half the land on which they used to cultivate crops for the past 15 years. During the last three months, plantation work has been taking place in the other half as well, forcing them to settle on roads,'' he claimed.

The displaced tribals have requested the Chhattisgarh CM to discuss the issue with the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments and get this displacement stopped, he said. The rehabilitation scheme of the Union Home Ministry for Bru tribals displaced from Mizoram to Tripura due to internal violence can be used, he suggested, adding that the displaced tribals will hold a protest on April 6 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

