Congress demands government's clarification on rising fuel prices

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday demanded that government should indulge in dialogue, deliberation and solution with regard to rising fuel prices across the country. "Congress is the only party agitating against these fuel prices all over India...What we are expecting from this govt is dialogue, deliberation and solution, which is not happening," said Venugopal.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that whenever the opposition parties raise issues in Parliament related to common people like fuel price hikes, government adjourns the House instead of having the discussion. "Whenever common people's issue gets raised, govt adjourns the House. At least, have a discussion and identify the issue. Government should clarify its stand on price rise," he said.

"This government has become merciless, cruel; increasing prices day by day...We moved an adjournment motion in Parliament House, especially on fertilizers and price rise, but they're not even allowing us to mention it. What is the use of Parliament then?" he added. The Rajya Sabha was on Monday too was adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.

Last month too, the Upper House faced a similar protest leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

Petrol in the National Capital currently retails at Rs 103.81 per litre up from Rs 103.41 per litre on Sunday. This is the 12th increase in prices since they were first hiked on March 22, ending a four-and-half-month long freeze since November 4, 2021. (ANI)

