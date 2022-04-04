Russia's Lavrov: Biden's comment on Putin shows some have issue with conscience

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden about Vladimir Putin show some in the West have issues with their conscience.

Biden on Monday accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.

Lavrov also said Russia will hold a news conference later on Monday in New York to address allegations about its role in the situation in Bucha.

