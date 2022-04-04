Russia's Lavrov: Biden's comment on Putin shows some have issue with conscience
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden about Vladimir Putin show some in the West have issues with their conscience.
Biden on Monday accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.
Lavrov also said Russia will hold a news conference later on Monday in New York to address allegations about its role in the situation in Bucha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- New York
- Bucha
- Vladimir Putin
- Sergei Lavrov
- U.S.
- Putin
- Ukrainian
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more
U.S. envoy to U.N. decries 'disturbing' accounts of Ukrainians deported to Russia
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.45 PM EDT on Sunday, March 20
U.S. envoy to U.N. decries 'disturbing' claims of Ukrainians deported to Russia
U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy