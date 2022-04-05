Bangladesh a leader in rallying other countries to deal with climate crisis: Blinken

Bangladesh has been a leader in rallying other countries to deal with climate crisis that the planet is facing, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

Blinken and his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momen on Monday discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including the Rohingya refugee crisis.

“Bangladesh has been a leader in rallying other countries to deal with climate crisis that the planet is facing. We deeply appreciate that, and we are working closely together as well on COVID-19, and we are proud to have been able to contribute through COVAX some 61 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh,” Blinken said during his bilateral meeting with the visiting Bangladeshi delegation.

Bangladesh, he said, is showing extraordinary humanity and generosity in hosting nearly 1 million Rohingya who have had to flee persecution in Burma. “We are grateful for that, and the work that you have done as one of the strongest supporters of UN peacekeeping around the world, and many other things as well. But we will have an opportunity today to discuss the work we are doing together bilaterally in the region and indeed even globally,” he added. The two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relationship. The meeting was held to celebrate and reflect on the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said. In his remarks, Momen thanked the United States for committing 61 million of vaccines. It has also received USD 31 million for the recent economic assistance.

“I also thank you because you have declared the genocide in Myanmar, and we are so happy you did. I hope there will be some repatriation of these persecuted people,” he said. President Joe Biden had also written a letter to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries. “The other day we received a letter from President Biden. And it is an excellent letter. It helps what we want to do,” Momen said. “It talks about the last 50 years; we have done a remarkable achievement. And the US has been always a friend of Bangladesh, during our bad and good times. And we look forward for a bright future,” he added. “And also I would like to say that over the last 50 years, Bangladesh really achieved a lot. We were known to be a bottomless basket, but now we have a vibrant economy, a land of opportunity. And the US has been a great partner and friend…,” the Bangladeshi minister noted. Price said the two leaders discussed the tremendous economic potential of the relationship and reflected on the ways both countries have collaborated over the last half century, including growing people-to-people ties. “They also highlighted the ongoing cooperation to address the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingya victims of genocide, and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations,” he said. “Blinken reaffirmed the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of religion as the basis for safe and prosperous democratic societies,” he added. PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)