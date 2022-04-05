Zelenskiy: Hungary's Orban will have to choose between Russia and 'other world'
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would have to choose between Moscow and the "other world", and that the Hungarian leader feared Russian influence.
Zelenskiy was speaking in a televised interview to Ukrainian media. Orban held on to his sweeping majority at elections on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Hungarian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
France freezes USD 24bn of Russian Central Bank's assets
Figure skating-Absences loom large with Russians out of world championships