Khattar moves resolution in Haryana Assembly, raises SYL canal, Chandigarh issues

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly that seeks the completion of the SYL Canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab while expressing concern over the neighbouring state staking claim over Chandigarh.

The Haryana government summoned the special session of the state assembly, days after neighbouring Punjab passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled state.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

A political row had erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement that the central service rules would apply to the employees of Chandigarh.

Moving the resolution in the House, Khattar raised the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, urging the central government to take measures for its construction.

The resolution also noted with concern Punjab staking claim over Chandigarh, saying it is not acceptable to the people of Haryana.

Besides, the chief minister also raised the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

''This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government,'' the resolution said.

''This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana,'' the resolution read out by Khattar said, adding that Haryana continues to retain its right on Chandigarh.

This House has in the past passed resolutions for a separate high court in the state of Haryana in Chandigarh in accordance with constitutional provisions, it said.

''The recent amendment in the rules of BBMB by the central government for appointment of whole time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab and Haryana,'' the resolution said.

The House notes with concern that the share of officers on deputation from the government to Haryana to the administration of Chandigarh has been reducing over the years, said the resolution.

''Under these circumstances, this House resolved to urge the Central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled,'' it said.

''This House also urges the central government to take measures for the construction of the SYL canal in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court,'' it said.

''This House also urges the Central government to prevail upon the state of Punjab to withdraw its case and permit the Hansi-Butana Canal to be able to carry waters to water deficient areas of the state of Haryana and equitable distribution.'' The House also urges the central government to ensure that the proportion earmarked for officers from the government of Haryana to serve in Chandigarh administration is continued in the same proportion as when the reorganisation of Punjab was envisaged, it said.

Punjab and Haryana have a 60:40 ratioin the posting of employees in Chandigarh.

Noting that the right of Haryana to share waters of Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the SYL Canal is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time, Khattar said the House has unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the canal.

''Several agreements, accords, Tribunal's findings and judgements of highest judiciary of the nation have all singularly upheld the claim of Haryana to the waters and directed completion of the SYL Canal,'' Khattar said as he read out the resolution.

''In defiance and contrary to these directions and agreements, legislations were enacted by Punjab to deny the rightful claims of the State of Haryana,'' he said.

''The Indira Gandhi agreement, the Rajiv Longowal accord and the Venkatramiah commission have accepted the claim of Haryana to Hindi-speaking areas that fall within the territory of state of Punjab,'' according to the resolution.

The transfer of Hindi-speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana has also not been completed, he added.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda dubbed the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly on transfer of Chandigarh to the state as a ''political gimmick''.

"Punjab resolution has no meaning, it is only political gimmick... Punjab's role as an elder brother is acceptable, but if it tries to play role of big brother, that is not acceptable to us," said Hooda.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, condemned Punjab's resolution and supported the one moved by Khattar.

He along with other Congress members, including Kiran Choudhary, said Haryana should get its right and that they would support the state government if it decides to meet the president, prime minister and Haryana governor over the issue.

''We will unitedly fight for protecting Haryana's rights,'' said Hooda.

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Chandigarh was, is and will remain the capital of Haryana.

Senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said it is time for Haryana to fight a ''do-or-die'' battle for its rights.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, ''It (Punjab's resolution) is a political resolution. Punjab's AAP government knows it fully well that the tall promises they made before the polls can never be fulfilled.'' ''Punjab's situation is going to be like Sri Lanka and therefore to divert the attention of the public they have raised this issue. We have to understand the intent behind their resolution,'' said Vij.

Vij said Haryana is yet to get its rightful share from river waters.

''I feel happy today to note that the entire House has unanimously backed this resolution. Chandigarh is not the only issue and the SYL Canal and Hindi-speaking areas issues are also connected," Vij said.

However, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the BJP-led Haryana government did not make enough efforts on the SYL Canal issue.

The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

In the past, Punjab had been demanding a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas rivers water while Haryana had been seeking completion of the SYL Canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

The Centre had earlier changed rules for the selection criteria of BBMB members.

The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members member (irrigation) and member (power).

According to the convention, the member (power) is always from Punjab and member (irrigation) is from Haryana. But the changes in the rules for selection criteria allowed anyone to apply for these posts.

