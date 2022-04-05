ED action against Sena's Raut: Political vendetta, attempt to put pressure, say Maha ministers

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday termed as ''political vendetta'' the ED's action of attaching properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Walse Patil alleged attempts are being made to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, but exuded confidence that the ruling alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will complete its five-year tenure.

He made the comments while interacting with media persons here in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate attaching eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

''There definitely is political vendetta…The action was taken without issuing any notice to him (Raut) and conducting any probe. This shows how the Centre is working," the minister alleged.

''Attempts are being made at all levels to destabilize the MVA government, but the government is stable and there is no threat. It will complete its five-year term,'' Walse Patil added.

State minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said the ED action was an attempt to ''pressurise Raut''.

Raut, a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, has been a vocal critic of the BJP and has often hit out at the Centre alleging misuse of probe agencies to target political rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)