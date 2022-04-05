Talk of cabinet expansion gains momentum in Karnataka as CM flies to Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he hopes to get instructions from the party leadership on the expansion or rejig of his cabinet, during the New Delhi trip.

The Chief Minister, who will be in the national capital today and tomorrow, is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.

''I have no such instructions so far, when I go there and when I meet Amit Shah and Nadda ji, I hope to get....'' Bommai said in response to a question on cabinet expansion or rejig. Speaking to reporters here ahead of his travel, he said he has sought appointment from Nadda and Shah. ''...it is not yet fixed, if it is fixed, I will meet them.'' When told that some Ministerial aspirants are in Delhi, he merely said, ''...naturally.'' There is pressure mounting on the Chief Minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent Assembly elections in five states. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the CM, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Shah, who was recently in the city, had set a target of 150 seats to Karnataka BJP leaders for 2023 assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing a successive term.

Bommai said he will be meeting Union Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra projects, and other river projects, requesting for their quick implementation with technical and administrative clearences.

He said he will also be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding GST issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sainik Schools, and try to meet Union Power Minister R K Singh.

