Left Menu

Maharashtra MLAs to attend tea party at Sanjay Raut's residence, dinner party at Sharad Pawar's house today

Maharashtra MLAs will attend a tea party at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house at 6 PM and later a dinner party at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's house.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:11 IST
Maharashtra MLAs to attend tea party at Sanjay Raut's residence, dinner party at Sharad Pawar's house today
Newly elected Members of Maharashtra Legislature in Delhi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra MLAs will attend a tea party at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house at 6 PM and later a dinner party at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's house. A tea party has been organized at the house of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Delhi with MLAs elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time.

After the tea party at Raut's house, a dinner party has been organized for all these MLAs at the house of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Talking to ANI, senior leaders of Maharashtra Congress Prithviraj Chavan, who is also a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly informed that the first time MLAs elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by the Lok Sabha Secretariat have been called to Delhi for an orientation program for 2 days, that is from April 5 to April 6.

"To mark the occasion, we have also kept a dinner party," he added. Prithviraj Chavan said that both the meetings will be a courtesy meeting only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022