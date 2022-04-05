Left Menu

Nadda to attend procession in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on BJP foundation day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:10 IST
Nadda to attend procession in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on BJP foundation day
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the BJP's foundation day, its chief J P Nadda will take part in a procession on Wednesday in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for a bypoll following the resignation of AAP leader Raghav Chadha who has been sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said in a press conference that several programmes will be organised on the party's foundation with Nadda attending the procession to be taken out from Rajendra Nagar.

The BJP held the Rajendra Nagar seat, one of its bastions in the city, in four out of seven Assembly polls in the past. In the 2020 elections, Raghav Chadha defeated BJP candidate R P Singh.

Gupta said the party will observe 'Social Justice' fortnight from April 7 till 20, which would involve a Yamuna river cleaning programme, a run to be participated by over 50,000 people, loan distribution to street vendors under Central government schemes and felicitation of sanitation workers.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, on April 14, slum dwellers will be made aware of the 'Panchtirth' associated with the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, he said.

A blood donation camp, hoisting of the national flag, and meeting families of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle will also be part of the BJP's foundation day programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022