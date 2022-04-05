Left Menu

China's envoy to U.N. calls images of dead civilians from Bucha 'very disturbing'

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:02 IST
The reports and images showing civilian deaths in Ukrainian city of Bucha are "very disturbing", China's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday, but added that the circumstances should be verified and any accusations should be based on facts.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Ambassador Zhang Jun repeated Beijing's stance that sanctions are not effective in solving the Ukraine crisis but instead they accelerate the economic spillover. He also called the United States, NATO and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

