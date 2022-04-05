China's envoy to U.N. calls images of dead civilians from Bucha 'very disturbing'

The reports and images showing civilian deaths in Ukrainian city of Bucha are "very disturbing", China's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday, but added that the circumstances should be verified and any accusations should be based on facts.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Ambassador Zhang Jun repeated Beijing's stance that sanctions are not effective in solving the Ukraine crisis but instead they accelerate the economic spillover. He also called the United States, NATO and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with Russia.

