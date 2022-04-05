Mizoram: SEC announces polls to district council on May 5

Mizoram State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that polls to Mara Autonomous District Council in Siaha district will be held on May 5. The elections to the 25-member council will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm, according to an SEC notification. The last date for filing nomination papers will be April 13, and the scrutiny of documents will be done on the same day. It also said the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be April 18.

According to the notification, the election process will be completed by May 11 and the first meeting of the new council is scheduled for May 13.

Altogether, 42,326 people, including 21,960 women, are eligible voters in the council area. Siaha East-II constituency has the highest number of voters at 2,808, while Amohtlah segment has the least at 1,049, the commission said.

MADC is one of the three autonomous district councils which were constituted in the southern part of the state as per the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

It was bifurcated from the erstwhile Pawi-Lakher regional council. The local body has 25 elected and three nominated members.

In the last council poll held in May 2017, the Congress had registered a landslide victory by securing 17 seats, while the Mizo National Front and Mara Democratic Front combine won seven and an Independent candidate was elected. Later, the MDF members joined the BJP when the regional party got merged with the saffron camp.

In 2019, most Congress members defected to the saffron party and it is now headed by chief executive member N Zakhai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)