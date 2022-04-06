UP govt unveils its 100-day action plan

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh has huge potential for development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government's aim is to make it the number one state in the country.

At the presentation of a 100-day action plan of the government, the chief minister said that a comprehensive framework should be made for achieving this target, according to an official release issued here.

He asked all departments to prepare a detailed and practical action plan by setting the targets for 100 days, six months and a year. He stressed on implementing the promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra presented the 100-day action plan of the government before the cabinet.

The chief minister said that to give concrete shape to the action plan, ''we all have to work as 'Team UP'.'' While making an action plan, special attention should be paid to 'ease of living' and related schemes such as 'One District, One Product', Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and Swamitva Yojana, he said.

The release said that various departments of the government have been divided into 10 sectors -- agricultural production, infrastructure and industrial development, social security, medical and health, rural development, urban development, tourism and culture, education, revenue collection, and miscellaneous -- for better implementation of the action plan.

