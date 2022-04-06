Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Opposition to raise collective voice against fuel price hike

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said that all the opposition parties collectively should raise the issue of fuel prices hike and ask for the Centre's accountability on the subject. The fuel price witnessed the thirteenth hike on Tuesday in the past fifteen days. Patrol and diesel prices have gone up by 80 paise each yesterday.

"All parties especially opposition parties collectively should raise the issue of a hike in fuel prices in one voice and ask for accountability from the government," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI. On being about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's proposal on a party meeting to find solutions to the fuel price hike, the Shiv Sena MP said that there should be a free and fair discussion in an all-party meeting on the continuous increase in the petrol and diesel prices.

Mamata Banerjee had said the central government should discuss the "economic crisis" in the country with all political parties instead of using the central agencies against the States. "It is important that there should be an all-party meeting and a free and fair discussion that why the prices are increasing every day. And there is no relief to the public on excise tax or cess," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

She continued attacking the central government over the issue saying that the whole country is expecting the Centre to give some relief from inflation. "Our government is so egoistic that it created trouble for the public. Every day there is a hike of 40 paise or 80 paise. I hope the central government to at least start a discussion on it. They do not let us have discussions inside the parliament, outside parliament, we can't hear the voice of the public," the Shiv Sena MP added.

Chaturvedi also slammed the BJP-led central government and said that they have put the public interest aside since the party has come to power in all four states. Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively, according to the thirteenth hike reported yesterday.

In addition, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday demanded that government should indulge in dialogue, deliberation and solution with regard to rising fuel prices across the country. "Congress is the only party agitating against these fuel prices all over India...What we are expecting from this govt is dialogue, deliberation and solution, which is not happening," said Venugopal.

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday too was adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected. Meanwhile, Congress is holding a nationwide protest campaign 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it is organising rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. (ANI)

