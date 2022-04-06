Sri Lanka's president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:34 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country's economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
"May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
"As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnston Fernando
- Sri Lanka's
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Advertisement