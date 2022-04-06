Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:42 IST
Bucha scenes do not 'look far short of genocide'-UK's Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The sight of tied bodies shot at close range in the Ukrainian streets of Bucha do not "look far short of genocide," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have triggered a global outcry and pledges of further sanctions against Russia from the West.

"I'm afraid when you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has done in Ukraine, which doesn't look far short of genocide to me, it is no wonder that people are responding in the way that they are," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

