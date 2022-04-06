US Domestic News Roundup: Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with threat of prison for providers; Biden launches U.S. plan to help Americans struggling with long COVID and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with threat of prison for providers

Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would make it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives brought the bill to a vote this week, after it was passed last year by the Midwestern state's Senate. It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Kevin Stitt for signing.

Biden launches U.S. plan to help Americans struggling with long COVID

President Joe Biden on Tuesday tasked the U.S. health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long COVID, which arises months after a COVID-19 infection, affects nearly 7% of all U.S. adults and 2.3% of the overall population and has cost an estimated $386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

U.S. House Republicans seek to punish Citigroup over abortion feud

Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Tuesday demanded that the chamber drop Citigroup Inc as its provider of credit cards for lawmakers, after the financial institution offered to pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions. The credit cards, issued to all 435 members of the House, are used to pay for airline flights, office supplies and other goods.

Early voting in Ohio begins despite ongoing fight over U.S. congressional map

Early voting began in Ohio on Tuesday for the May 3 primary elections, all but ensuring that voters will pick their candidates for the U.S. Congress using a Republican-backed congressional map despite ongoing litigation over its legality. The state Supreme Court in January threw out a previous iteration of the map, ruling that it violated a state constitutional provision barring congressional districts drawn to benefit one party over another, a practice known as gerrymandering.

U.S. House expected to back contempt charges against former Trump aides

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to cooperate with the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack.

Obama, Biden reunite at White House to tout Obamacare, new provision

Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office in 2017 to tout the benefits of his signature healthcare law and bolster his friend and former governing partner, President Joe Biden. Obama arrived in the East Room to robust cheers from the assembled crowd of Congress members and administration staffers, and remarked on the changes that had been made in the White House since he was last there - notably the arrival of a feline.

U.S. to unveil actions targeting criminal Russian activity -statement

The U.S. Department of Justice will on Wednesday outline new enforcement actions "to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity," it said in a statement. Top Justice officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, will discuss the action at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the department said.

From school boards to statehouses, conservative Moms for Liberty push to grow influence

Last month, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds surrounded herself with members of the conservative parents-rights group Moms for Liberty when she signed a bill that outlawed transgender students from playing girls' sports. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis invited a member of the group to stand alongside him weeks later as he signed a bill that allows parents more say in public school teaching materials.

Rock n' Roll singer Bobby Rydell dies at age 79

Rock n' Roll singer and actor Bobby Rydell, a teen idol in the 1950s and 60s who starred in the hit movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie" and recorded dozens of hits, has died in Pennsylvania, his website said. He was 79. Rydell died on Tuesday of non-Covid-19 related pneumonia complications in a hospital in Abington, a statement on his website said.

Sheer joy in store as U.S. retailers stock up for bumper wedding season

Wedding guests should prepare for a few surprises at this year's post-pandemic U.S. nuptials as people discard their sweatpants for sheer layering and body-hugging dresses. Retailers are racing to tailor ensembles that capture that mood, with evening gowns and cocktail dresses taking pride of place at stores and websites as the United States prepares for 2.5 million ceremonies, the most since 1984.

