Biden links atrocities in Bucha to new Russia sanctions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:22 IST
President Joe Biden linked new U.S. sanctions on Russia announced on Wednesday to atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
"I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha," the U.S. president said on Twitter.
