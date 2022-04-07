Freebies limit funds for development: Ajit Pawar on Delhi govt's free electricity, water scheme

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday contested the idea of distributing freebies to the people as given by the Delhi Government and said that populist policies like distributing free electricity and water squeeze out funds for development. "Development revenue runs out in providing water and electricity for free. People like it but all political parties should think together for long term development," said Pawar.

Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio in the Maharashtra government further added that he does not want to burden the people of the state with more taxes to finance the state budget. "I do not want to impose more taxes. Rather we have reduced the tax on gas. Along with the state government, the Centre should also reduce the tax. The central government imposes more tax than the state and should re-consider it," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has provided electricity, water and bus rides for women for free in the state. (ANI)

