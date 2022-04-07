Left Menu

MP Cong forms panel on political affairs under Nath's leadership

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:01 IST
The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Thursday constituted a committee on political affairs. It will be headed by state Congress chief Kamal Nath, the party said in a release.

The committee includes Digvijaya Singh, Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav, Govind Singh, K P Singh, Arif Aqueel, Sajjan Verma, Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho, N P Prajapati, Bala Bachchan, Ramniwas Rawat, Omkar Markam, Jeetu Patwari, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, Prakash Jain, Ashok Singh and Rajiv Singh.

Rajmani Patel and Vivek Tankha would be its permanent members, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

