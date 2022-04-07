BJP slams Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha for not joining 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme

The BJP on Thursday criticised Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha for not joining the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, asserting that their decision has denied the health insurance benefits to the poor living in these states.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar and party spokesperson Sambit Patra said residents of all other states can avail of the scheme's benefits anywhere in the country.

''Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha may have their own schemes, but if they join 'Ayushman Bharat' it will further help their residents,'' Patra said. Pawar noted that if a Mumbai resident has an emergency health requirement while visiting Delhi, he can benefit from the Centre's scheme but not a Delhi resident in other states.

The minister said the Central government has written to the three states regarding this but has not received any reply.

The two BJP leaders were speaking to the media on the first day of ''samajik nyay pakhwada'' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) started by the party to mark its 42nd foundation day observed on Wednesday.

The party has made elaborate plans to highlight one welfare scheme on each day of the fortnight, with its members, including Union ministers, reaching out to people on its various aspects and publicise details. It was the turn of 'Ayushman Bharat' on Thursday, which provides health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to a beneficiary family per year.

Nearly 3.3 crore people have benefited from the scheme so far, with the central government spending over Rs 38,000 crore so far, Patra said. Pawar said over 1,670 procedures are covered under it, noting that more than 17 crore cards have been distributed so far and 25,800 hospitals are empanelled. However, deserving beneficiaries can avail of its benefits even if they don't have the card, she added.

The BJP, Patra said, believes in accountability, and that is why its members are reaching out to people across the country to tell them about the work the government has done for their benefits and also assess the outcomes on the ground. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cause of social justice has progressed and reached every household, the BJP spokesperson said.

