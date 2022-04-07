Samajwadi Party to hit the roads over jobs issue: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party will hit the roads to press the government to solve problems of the youth, who are awaiting for recruitment against vacant posts, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said this after meeting a group of job aspirants, who submitted a memorandum regarding their issues to Yadav at the party headquarters here.

''The BJP government is taking no interest in resolving problems of the youth and this amounts to playing with their future,'' Yadav said, according to a press release.

More than 34 lakh candidates are awaiting for the completion of process against vacant posts, he said.

The Samajwadi Party will raise the issue in the state Assembly and hit the roads, Yadav assured the job aspirants as he accused the ruling BJP of being ''unfair and inhuman''. ''The patience of the youth should not be tested,'' he warned alleging that the government cheated the youth by making false claims. ''Neither has there been any investment nor industries set up in Uttar Pradesh. How and where would the jobs be given? The BJP is doing its politics only with the help of lies and deception,'' Yadav said.

The BJP is working to fill coffers of the capitalists by snatching the bread from the poor, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)