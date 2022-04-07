BJP promised 'Acche Din' but failed to keep vow: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a dig at the BJP government at the Centre saying it came to power by promising 'Acche Din' but failed to deliver them.

The senior Congress leader posted his remarks on Twitter as part of the party's state-level protest 'Mehengai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' called by the All India Congress Committee against rising inflation. Gehlot did not participate physically in the protest at Civil Lines here.

"From 'Achhe Din Aayenge', the people have started asking where did the good days (before 2014) go," he said. He said that the BJP leaders in 2014 sought votes citing high inflation, but the prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed under the Modi government.

The country's debt has increased two-and-a-half times in the last seven years. "In 2014, the debt was Rs 57 lakh crore. It has increased to Rs 136 lakh crore in 2022," he pointed out.

Addressing the party workers at the protest site, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that the policies of the Centre had hollowed the country and the rising inflation had left people in the lurch.

He alleged that though the Centre's earnings from petrol and diesel had shot up mutifolds due to the cess imposed, the states were being deprived of their due share.

Pilot said the earning from such revenues are to be shared between the Centre and the states in a federal system, but the Centre had been violating this norm.

"The policies of the Centre have hollowed the country. Inflation is skyrocketing and the Centre is not even bothered to take steps to control it. The common people are suffering from rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, cooking oil, pulses," Pilot said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra held the BJP government at the Centre responsible for the rising inflation.

