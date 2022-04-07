HP govt to name cultural complex after Lata Mangeshkar

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to name the newly-constructed cultural complex in Una after late singer Lata Mangeshkar, an official spokesperson said. The state cabinet took a decision in this regard in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, he said.

The cabinet decided to name the Multipurpose Cultural Complex Smoorkalan as ‘Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra’ as a mark of respect to the legendary singer, he said.

The cabinet also decided to name the Government High School Prini in Kullu district as ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government High School Prini’ as a tribute to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the spokesperson added.

