Sex rackets in Delhi spas being run indiscriminately:Maliwal
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that sex rackets in spas in the national capital are operating in brazen disregard of rules and there is no fear of police as well.She shared a tweet from a person who had posted a video of a spa advertisement running in Paschim Vihar in outer Delhi.
She shared a tweet from a person who had posted a video of a spa advertisement running in Paschim Vihar in outer Delhi. Sharing the tweet, she wrote, ''Shameful! The sex racket in Delhi's spas has increased to such an extent that the business is being run indiscriminately. Spas are not at all scared by MCD and Delhi Police. Not only should the Delhi Police close this spa but also take action against its local staff. This is the limit,'' she tweeted in Hindi. An immediate response was not available from the Delhi Police.
