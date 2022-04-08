Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to be part of festivities at Ambaji, Gujarat

Parikrama utsav of 51 shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today. This also includes a light and sound show linked to our puranas. I request you all to be a part of this grand holy exercise, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Noting that 'parikrama' festival of 51 'shakti peeths', holy places dedicated to various forms of goddess, begins in Gujarat's Ambaji pilgrim centre on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be part of grand exercise.

''A very auspicious occasion has arrived for the devotees in Ambaji shrine of Gujarat. 'Parikrama utsav' of 51 shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today. This also includes a light and sound show linked to our 'puranas'. I request you all to be a part of this grand holy exercise,'' he tweeted.

