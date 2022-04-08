PM Modi urges people to be part of festivities at Ambaji, Gujarat

Noting that 'parikrama' festival of 51 'shakti peeths', holy places dedicated to various forms of goddess, begins in Gujarat's Ambaji pilgrim centre on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be part of grand exercise.

''A very auspicious occasion has arrived for the devotees in Ambaji shrine of Gujarat. 'Parikrama utsav' of 51 shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today. This also includes a light and sound show linked to our 'puranas'. I request you all to be a part of this grand holy exercise,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)