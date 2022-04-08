Sri Lanka finance minister says no alternative to debt restructure

Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Friday the country had no alternative to restructuring its debt, as it faces a crippling economic crisis. "A hard default is a dangerous situation. Our trade deficit is of about $8 billion, on top of that we have to repay debt," Ali Sabry told parliament.

"We have to decide if we are going to feed our people or pay our debt. But we cannot step away from repaying debt because the consequences are terrifying. There is no alternative, we must restructure our debt." Sabry has tendered his resignation as finance minister but the president had yet to accept it.

