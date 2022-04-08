MP: BJP's Uma Bharti says will perform 'jalabhishek' at fort temple that opens just once a year on Mahashivratri

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Uma Bharti has announced that she would perform 'jalabhishek' (water ritual) in a Shiv Temple situated in Raisen Fort in the state that remains locked throughout the year except for one day on Mahashivratri.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bharti said she came to know about this ancient temple called Someshwar Dham through a newspaper report on Pandit Pradip Mishra, renowned for his events in which religious lore is narrated.

''As per tradition, jalabhishek should be performed on the first Monday after Navratri festival and I was looking for a temple where I can perform this religious ritual. I have decided to perform the ritual on April 11 soon after Navratri at Someshwar Dham situated in Raisen Fort,'' she said.

The former MP chief minister's personal staff has written to the Raisen collector to make arrangements for her visit.

Incidentally, at an event in Raisen, Mishra had asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unlock the temple and allow daily worship.

As per historian Rajiv Lochan Choube, Afghan king Shershah Suri defeated ruler Puranmal deceitfully in 1543, took over the fort and temple, which remained locked since, with a mosque too coming up at the site.

''Post Independence, the Raisen Fort and temple came under the supervision of the Central Archaeology Department. In 1974, the people of Raisen agitated strongly to get the temple opened. Then chief minister Prakash Chandra Sethi ensured that prayers could be offered once a year on Mahashivratri,'' Choube informed.

Meanwhile, Raisen Sub Divisional Magistrate L K Khare told PTI no decision has been taken on the matter (Bharti's visit and allowing worship).

''As and when a decision is taken, we will let the media know,'' Khare added.

Bharti has said she would offering water from the Gangotri as part of the ritual, pray for the souls of ruler Puranmal and his soldiers, as well as atone for being unaware of the existence of this ancient place of worship.

