Amit Shah's Hindi pitch against integrity, pluralism: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shahs thrust on Hindi went against Indias integrity and pluralism, and it would not succeed.Reacting to Shahs statement on April 7 that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Stalin said it would wreck the nations integrity.The BJP top brass is continuously working towards causing damage to Indias pluralism, Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, said on his Twitter handle.Does AmitShah think that Hindi state is enough and Indian states are not needed he asked.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:06 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's thrust on Hindi went against India's 'integrity and pluralism', and it would not succeed.

Reacting to Shah's statement on April 7 that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Stalin said it would wreck the nation's integrity.

The BJP top brass is continuously working towards causing damage to India's pluralism, Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, said on his Twitter handle.

''Does @AmitShah think that 'Hindi state' is enough and Indian states are not needed?'' he asked. The Chief Minister said a single language would not help the cause of unity and the character of being singular cannot create integrity.

''You are making the same mistake again and again. However, you will not succeed!'' Stalin tweeted.

Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in Delhi, Shah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that the medium of running the government is in the official language and this would definitely increase the importance of Hindi.

