JP Nadda to visit Himachal Pradesh from April 9 to 12

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from April 9 to April 12.

Updated: 08-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:10 IST
As per the official statement from the party's office, he will hold a roadshow in Shimla on April 9 and will address a public gathering. During the visit, he will meet party workers and inspect development works in Kothipura AIIMS.

This development holds importance as Himachal Pradesh is slated to go for Assembly elections this year. (ANI)

