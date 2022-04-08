Hindus are being sidelined by app-based cab services, claims BJP MLA

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday alleged that app-based cab services are not hiring Hindus.

“Why companies like Ola, Uber are not hiring Hindus. What is the idea behind it?'' he asked in a tweet.

“Have Mumbaikars noticed this....most of the drivers r not Hindus.. Isn't this a security threat?” he said.

“We need to act before it's too late,” the BJP MLA added.

