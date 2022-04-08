Hindus are being sidelined by app-based cab services, claims BJP MLA
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday alleged that app-based cab services are not hiring Hindus.
“Why companies like Ola, Uber are not hiring Hindus. What is the idea behind it?'' he asked in a tweet.
“Have Mumbaikars noticed this....most of the drivers r not Hindus.. Isn't this a security threat?” he said.
“We need to act before it's too late,” the BJP MLA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindus
- BJP MLA
- Ola
- Uber
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLAs continue to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly seeking Nawab Malik's resignation
SC to hear next week Maha BJP MLA's plea against HC order dismissing plea on new rule on Speaker's election
BJP MLAs stage walkout in Bengal Assembly as speaker refuses discussion on Birbhum killings
Kashmir Files: 'Many Kashmiri Hindus alive because of Sangh's help', says Pandit diaspora organisation
Upload 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free