PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:24 IST
MSRTC staffers' stir outside Pawar's home: NCP to hold mute protests on Saturday
The NCP will stage mute protests in several parts of Maharashtra on Saturday to condemn the agitation outside party president Sharad Pawar's residence here by some MSRTC staffers.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said state unit chief Jayant Patil has urged NCP workers to stage mute protests on Saturday for an hour sporting black ribbons near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar across the state.

Tapase termed the agitation outside Pawar's residence during the day as a “timid attack aimed at garnering publicity”.

''Our workers and the people of Maharashtra know Pawar saheb's love for MSRTC workers. The authorities will probe who was behind the attack. But there was definitely some political conspiracy,” Tapase alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

