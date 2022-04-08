Left Menu

EU chief says bloc must tighten sanctions if Russia tries to circumvent them

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST
EU chief says bloc must tighten sanctions if Russia tries to circumvent them

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said the European Union must monitor Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and impose stricter ones if necessary.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, she said the European Union wanted to raise the price Russia pays for waging war on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022