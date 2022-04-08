Left Menu

Goa: 3 ministers to be sworn in on Saturday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST
The Pramod Sawant cabinet in Goa will see the inclusion of three ministers on Saturday with the swearing ceremony taking place at Raj Bhavan, an official said.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will give oath to all the three ministers, whose names have not been disclosed by the ruling BJP.

Sawant and eight ministers were sworn in on March 28.

BJP sources said MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar is likely to be one of the three to be sworn in.

