Argentine ambassador to Israel resigns after conviction

09-04-2022
Argentine ambassador to Israel resigns after conviction

Argentina's ambassador to Israel has resigned following a corruption conviction at home and President Alberto Fernández accepted the resignation on Friday.

Sergio Uribarri was sentenced to eight years in prison for acts committed while he was governor of Entre Ríos province from 2007 to 2015, though he can remain free pending a series of possible appeals.

Uribarri, who apparently still was in Israel, said on Twitter that the verdict “is a clear example of arbitrariness, injustice and abuse of the state of law.” The court found that Uribarri had used the equivalent of $8 million in provincial funds to position himself as a possible presidential candidate, partly by promoting a regional summit held in 2014.President Alberto Fernández accepted the resignation on Friday.

Several former officials and business people also were convicted.

Uribarri had been mayor of General Campos, a provincial legislator, vice president of the governing Peronist party and a provincial cabinet minister before being elected governor.

