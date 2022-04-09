UP: Authorities recommend cancellation of licence of SP MLA's petrol pump

A day after bulldozing a petrol pump of Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari, authorities here on Friday recommended the cancellation of its licence and a probe into the ownership of the land on which it was built.

The Bhojupura MLA had hit headlines earlier this month after he made a ''provocative remark'' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A senior administrative officer said Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) vice-chairman Joginder Singh has written a letter to the district magistrate recommending cancellation of the licence of Ansari's petrol pump for non-compliance of conditions of the no objection certificate (NOC).

Along with this, a recommendation has also been sent to the Revenue Department for an inquiry into the ownership of the land on which the petrol pump was built, he said.

The petrol pump, which was allegedly built illegally by Ansari at Parsakheda on the Bareilly-Delhi National Highway, was bulldozed by the BDA on Thursday.

Singh had said Ansari's petrol pump was built without the required clearance.

Less than a week back, an FIR was lodged at Bareilly's Baradari police station against the MLA over a remark made by him against Adityanath.

Addressing SP workers in his constituency last Friday, Ansari had said his party's strength in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had increased after the recent elections and if Adityanath makes any ''noise'' now, the SP guns will ''not emit smoke, but fire bullets''.

As a controversy erupted, the MLA seemed to suggest that the remark was being taken too literally, and a news channel had ''edited'' it.

What he had said, Ansari told PTI, was that the Opposition now is much stronger than before in Uttar Pradesh and will reply strongly to Adityanath in the Assembly, just as guns fire bullets and not smoke.

