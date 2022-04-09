Left Menu

Cabinet expansion: BJP MLA Subhash Phal Dessai resigns as Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly

Ahead of Goa cabinet expansion, Sanguem Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Subhash Phal Dessai on Saturday resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-04-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 12:27 IST
Cabinet expansion: BJP MLA Subhash Phal Dessai resigns as Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly
Sanguem BJP MLA Subhash Phal Dessai resigns as Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Goa cabinet expansion, Sanguem Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Subhash Phal Dessai on Saturday resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. "Sir, I, Shri Subhash Phal Dessai, Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, hereby tender my resignation as Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," she said in a resignation letter.

Dessai is likely to take oath as Cabinet Minister later in the day. Pramod Sawant's cabinet expansion comes days after the Chief Minister himself took oath along with eight ministers on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Three MLAs will take oath as Cabinet Ministers at a swearing-in ceremony as part of the state cabinet expansion of the Pramod Sawant-led government which will be held today at Raj Bhavan in Panaji. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will administer an oath to all three ministers.

Sanguem MLA Subhash Phal Dessai and Tivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, both from BJP, and MGP's Marcaim MLA Ramkrishna Dhavalikar will take oath today. In the 40-member assembly, BJP has 20 MLAs, three Independents and two from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have supported Sawant, new three cabinet ministers.

With the induction of three new ministers, Sawant will have his full cabinet of 11 ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022