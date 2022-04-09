Imposing Hindi great disservice to nation's youngsters with global aspirations: KTR

Left Menu

Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that imposing the Hindi language will be a 'great disservice' to the youngsters of the nation who have global aspirations.

Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that imposing the Hindi language will be a 'great disservice' to the youngsters of the nation who have global aspirations. The TRS leader tweeted "Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations."

The remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not to local languages. "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," Shah said, adding, "unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated".

He said that now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country. (ANI)

