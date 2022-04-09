Evacuation routes to open in eastern Ukraine

Ten humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations are to open in Ukraine's east on Saturday, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. The corridors will allow residents to leave a number cities in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Those in Mariupol, Enerhodar, Tokmak, Berdyansk and Melitopol will be able to evacuate to the city of Zaporizhzhia, while those in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Girske and Rubizhne can evacuate to the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

___ Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes.

"There are soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people," Zelenskyy said in an excerpt of an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Friday.

"There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead," he said in a translation provided by CBS.

Zelenskyy said "everyone who made a decision, who issued an order, who fulfilled an order" is guilty of a war crime. Asked whether he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, he said: "I do believe that he's one of them."

