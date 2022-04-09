'Show some sportsman spirit': Bilawal Bhutto tells PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan is the “first captain who is running from the pitch with wickets because he fears that he will lose the match,” Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in the National Assembly on Saturday, as he asked the embattled Prime Minister to “show some sportsman spirit,” before leaving office.

Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan resumed after a long adjournment on Saturday and voting on the motion is expected to take place in the evening after a discussion on the so-called ''foreign conspiracy'' against his government.

The PPP Chairman trained his guns on Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the National Assembly, when the session began at 10.30 am on Saturday, in line with the landmark Supreme Court order.

“Imran Khan is not present in the Parliament because he cannot defend himself. Conspiracies against the constitution will not succeed,” he said, while adding that before Khan leaves his office, he should “show some sportsman spirit.” Bilawal told the Speaker Asad Qaiser that he was violating the Constitution and the court's order.

''You cannot take up anything else except for what is on the agenda. Not only you, the speaker also did the same,'' he told him, demanding that voting be held on the no-confidence motion.

''If you don't come to today's agenda, then you should know that the opposition will not leave [...] we will snatch our constitutional rights from you.'' He said that the government of Khan had lost its majority in the assembly. ''We can debate on the foreign conspiracy for 100 days but first conduct voting.'' The PPP Chairman alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was responsible for the premier's troubles, again calling for a vote to be held on the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal, 33, stated that the National Security Committee meeting’s minutes do not mention the no-confidence motion in it.

“If there was a foreign conspiracy, they should have come forth with the evidence when it began. Not when they lost the majority in the house,” the PPP leader wondered. He said the fight is not between parties now, it is between those who believe in democracy and those who don't. “The real conspiracy is that Khan sahab is scared of a clean election,” Bilawal said.

“He could try 100 times but he would not be Bhutto, he can't be a political martyr,” said Bilawal while referring to Khan.

Turning to the country’s current economic situation, Bilawal said it is “evident that all Pakistanis are suffering”.

“The real conspiracy is Imran’s conspiracy. The kaptaan cannot see beyond himself.” ''We aren't fighting to make someone prime minister, there are a lot of ways to oust the PM. We knew how to knock at the door of house number 4, go to court or launch a protest movement.'' The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan.

They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)