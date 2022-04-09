Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha greets people on Ram Navami

May the festival bring joy and happiness to all, Sinha said.National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.In his message, Farooq Abdullah said the festival is yet another glaring example of the massive and abundant cultural richness of the country, a source of wonder for people across the globe.May this auspicious day strengthen the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony in JK and the country in general.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Ram Navami.

In a message, the Lt Governor said the festival is a celebration of Lord Ram's life of righteousness and truth.

“The life of Bhagwan Shree Ram teaches us to follow the path of humility and righteousness. It is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to a life of selfless service, commitment and compassion. May the festival bring joy and happiness to all,'' Sinha said.

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In his message, Farooq Abdullah said the festival is yet another glaring example of the massive and abundant cultural richness of the country, a source of wonder for people across the globe.

“May this auspicious day strengthen the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony in J&K and the country in general. I wish people a very Happy Ram Navami, hoping that the day augurs well for everlasting peace and prosperity in the entire region. I hope the festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety,” Omar Abdullah said.

