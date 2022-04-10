Left Menu

S.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 10:18 IST
S.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister
President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday will name Choo Kyung-ho, a former senior government official-turned lawmaker, as deputy prime minister and finance minister, domestic news agency News1 reported. The agency cited unidentified officials on president-elect Yoon's transition committee as sources for its report.

Yoon, who takes office in May 10, is scheduled to announce several cabinet minister nominations later on Sunday.

