S.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1

South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday will name Choo Kyung-ho, a former senior government official-turned lawmaker, as deputy prime minister and finance minister, domestic news agency News1 reported. The agency cited unidentified officials on president-elect Yoon's transition committee as sources for its report.

Yoon, who takes office in May 10, is scheduled to announce several cabinet minister nominations later on Sunday.

