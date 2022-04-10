CM Bommai outsourced law & order to Sangh Parivar: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the hooliganism by Hindu outfits and alleged that Bommai has outsourced the law and order department to Sangh Parivar.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister hit out at Bommai for not initiating action against the Hindu outfits who are on rampage attacking Muslim shopkeepers around the Hindu temples.

''Basavaraj Bommai has outsourced the law & order dept of govt to Sangh Parivar, & the goons of SriRama Sene are appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka,'' the Congress leader tweeted. ''An act of Mareecha in the name of 'Rama'!! It is the Ravanas who are dictating Mareechas, & those Ravanas should also be punished,'' he further said He said if Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the 'goons of Sriram Sena' kicked into jail for vandalising shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad. If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka, he added.

He was referring to the vandalism by Hindu activists who destroyed watermelons of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Swami temple on Saturday saying that they cannot do business of Hindu temple region.

The Hindu outfits had also petitioned the temple management citing a government rule that non-Muslims cannot do business inside Hindu temples. When there was no response, they reportedly went on the rampage.

''The goons of SriRama Sene have presented the picture of @BJP4India's 'Rama Rajya'. In reality, this is Ravana Rajya in the name of Rama,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that that the attack by goons of Sriram Sena is not just on the Muslim traders, but also an attack on farmers growing water melon, Siddaramaiah expressed his apprehension that if these goons continue to wander on the streets, they will try enter all the houses.

The former Chief Minister even charged Bommai of being insecure of his position and having no control over his cabinet. In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the govt & his integrity with Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

''Bommai has failed to shut the foul mouths of communal anti-heroes like C T Ravi (MLA and BJP national general secretary), N Ravikumar (MLC) from commenting on the investigation by Police Commissioner. These statements demoralise the entire Police department,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, in which he took pride, the former chief minister said the attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world. He also said that Kannadigas will never excuse the acts of vandalism.

''The BJP in Karnataka is not just digging a grave for itself, but also for all the Kannadigas. BJP's communal venom is hurting investment sentiments & industrialists are contemplating about moving out of our state. This is a dangerous & concerning development,'' Siddaramaiah alleged.

He also charged that the Karnataka Chief Minister had become a 'toy in the hands of communal goons'.

''This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karnataka's growth story,'' Siddaramaiah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)